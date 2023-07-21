Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sony unveils Marvel's Spider-Man 2 themed hardware

Arachno-wow-bia.

Spider-Man 2 hardware
Image credit: Sony
Victoria Kennedy
Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Sony, along with developer Insomniac Games, has revealed new hardware to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

This hardware includes the Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle, which features a custom PS5 console cover design and matching DualSense wireless controller.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Limited Edition PS5 Bundle & DualSense Wireless Controller.

Insomniac Games' senior art director Jacinda Chew said the design was inspired by the symbiote, with the black tendrils "taking over the console and controller".

Chew continued: "You can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils. This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's a constant push and pull for dominance whether it's internal or external and the outcome is not certain."

You can see how it looks in the rather dramatic video above.

Those interested can pre-order items from this collection, which also includes PS5 console covers, from 28th July.

Those of us here in Blighty will be able to get their hands on this limited edition design directly from the PlayStation Direct store, or at other select retailers.

More details can be found on the PlayStation blog.

For more on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, I just took a closer look at the new story trailer. You can read my thoughts on it here (although, beware spoilers for the previous Spider-Man game).

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

