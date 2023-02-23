Promising destruction-heavy PvP FPS The Finals gets closed beta in March

The Finals - the promising, destruction-heavy PvP FPS from Ex-EA and DICE exec Patrick Söderlund's Embark Studios - has announced a beta test, which starts next month on Steam.

Embark unveiled The Finals, which will be free-to-play on release, last September with an eye-catching reveal trailer showcasing its impressive central gimmick: the ability to thoroughly alter and destroy every arena in the game, including every building and item within it.

The whole thing is presented as a kind of The Running Man-style televised bloodsport, and each match will feature four teams of three players. The action isn't limited to firearms either, and The Finals promises the likes of melee weapons, and even a foam gun with a range of practical uses.

The Finals - Closed Beta Trailer.

Players already had one chance to check out The Finals when Embark held a limited closed alpha shortly after its unveiling last year, and it's now announced a second test, this time being referred to as a closed beta, which will run for two weeks between 7th-21st March.

If any of this sounds at all intriguing, players can now register for a chance to participate in The Finals' closed beta, simply by hitting the 'Request Access' button on its Steam page.

The Finals is one of two known projects currently in the works at Embark. The studio initially announced that free-to-play co-op action game Arc Raiders would be its first title, but then made the decision to delay that game in order to "expand and refine" the experience.