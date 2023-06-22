Prime Gaming members can claim four extra games in the lead up to Prime Day 2023

In celebration of Prime Day 2023, Prime Gaming members are being treated to four extra games in June and July.

From 21st June until 11th July, Prime Gaming members can claim Prey, Baldur’s Gate 2, Shovel Knight: Showdown, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Prey is already available to claim via GOG and the next three classic games will drop on a weekly basis. Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition will drop on 27th June, Shovel Knight can be claimed on 6th July and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be available to claim on 10th July.

And that's not all. Prime members can also claim different in-game content and perks for other popular games over the next few weeks, including Overwatch 2 (5+ Tier Skips), Diablo 4 (cosmetic in-game item), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 ((Track Rivals Bundle), and Pokémon Go (Prime Gaming-exclusive Timed Research).

This is in addition to what Prime Gaming games have already been announced for June, which includes:

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Sengoku 2

Mutation Nation

Over Top

Autonauts

Revita

Roguebook

Once Upon a Jester

Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf

Prime Day 2023 has so much more in store for its Amazon Prime customers and you can read all about them in our guide on everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day.