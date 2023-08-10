If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon unveils official Wiglett toy

10 ¼ inches.

A plush toy of the Pokémon Wiglett.
Image credit: The Pokémon Company
Tom Phillips
The official Pokémon Center shop has launched its latest plush toy - and it's for Wiglett, the long, pink-tipped worm-like creature that stands erect at 10-and-a-quarter inches.

Wiglett debuted in last year's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and quickly became something of a favourite.

The Pokémon Company releases plush toys of most Pokémon species, though the product photos for Wiglett's design have caught the eye of fans, and are being rapidly shared around social media.

A trailer for the new Pokémon anime series.Watch on YouTube

Wigglet's design features a bulbous base, long pale shaft and then redder tip - that's its nose. Its toy is made of a soft fabric.

"Although Wiglett resembles Diglett, it's actually its own separate species with a different diet, habitat, and type," The Pokémon Company writes. "In any case, this long Poké Plush version of the Garden Eel Pokémon is ready to stand tall as part of your plush collection, perched on your couch, coffee table, or bookshelf."

A plush toy of the Pokémon Wiglett.
Wigglet. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

If you'd like one for your room, its measurements are 26cm in height and 12cm in girth. Here in the UK, it costs £18.99. In the US, that's $24.99.

The Pokémon Company notes that the toy has a bendable body so you can create custom poses. Here's a few more photos to look at:

A plush toy of the Pokémon Wiglett.
A plush toy of the Pokémon Wiglett.
A plush toy of the Pokémon Wiglett.
Wiglett, from several angles. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Next up from Pokémon this year is the first major expansion to Scarlet and Violet, which is due in September.

Eurogamer.net Merch