Pokémon is heading to Manchester for an art experience

Pokémon is heading to Manchester for an art experiencePikachu painted!
A Pokémon event called Art through the Ages will be open in Manchester next month.
The art experience was teased on the Pokémon UK Twitter yesterday, inviting visitors to The Trafford Centre to join in a community art project.
Those stopping by gained more information on Art through the Ages - which has now been detailed officially.
From 17th October to 13th November, Art through the Ages will be held at The Trafford Centre. It'll be a "treasure hunt-style exhibition" featuring unique art of Pokémon from the series' Kanto region, known as the setting of Red/Blue and the Let's Go games.
Pokémon are taking over Trafford Centre in Manchester! 🎨🖌— Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) September 26, 2022
Embark on a journey with Pokémon: Art through the Ages to discover unique art of Pokémon from the Kanto region in a treasure hunt-style exhibition from October 17–November 13! pic.twitter.com/VunbhTkzgT
The event will close a few days before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (18th November) and sounds like a fun way to prepare for the upcoming games.
There's plenty of things which Pokémon fans can be excited for in the coming months, the first being that Ed Sheeran collaboration which is out on Thursday.
