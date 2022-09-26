If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon is heading to Manchester for an art experience

Pikachu painted!
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on
Pokémon Trafford Centre

A Pokémon event called Art through the Ages will be open in Manchester next month.

The art experience was teased on the Pokémon UK Twitter yesterday, inviting visitors to The Trafford Centre to join in a community art project.

Those stopping by gained more information on Art through the Ages - which has now been detailed officially.

Watch Ian and Zoe discuss the new features coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

From 17th October to 13th November, Art through the Ages will be held at The Trafford Centre. It'll be a "treasure hunt-style exhibition" featuring unique art of Pokémon from the series' Kanto region, known as the setting of Red/Blue and the Let's Go games.

The event will close a few days before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (18th November) and sounds like a fun way to prepare for the upcoming games.

There's plenty of things which Pokémon fans can be excited for in the coming months, the first being that Ed Sheeran collaboration which is out on Thursday.

About the Author

Liv Ngan

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

