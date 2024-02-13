Pokémon Go Carnival of Love Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards

Carnival of Love is the Valentine's Day event in Pokémon Go and sees the game being invaded by pink Pokémon.

You can complete the Carnival of Love Collection Challenge and event-exclusive field research tasks during this event. It's also the only time you can catch a Heart Pattern Spinda or get a Heart Trim Furfrou in Pokémon Go, so make sure you obtain these Pokémon if you need them for your collection.

The Carnival of Love event also marks the release of shiny Oricorio! Just keep in mind that the Oricorio form you can catch depends on your region.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Carnival of Love Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Carnival of Love Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Thursday 15th February at 8pm (local time) as part of the event sharing its name. Competing this Collection Challenge will net you some rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal. Keep in mind that you need to obtain four of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge via evolution rather than catching them. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Carnival of Love Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Quaxly - In the wild

- In the wild Quaxwell - Evolve Quaxly using 25 Quaxly Candy

- Evolve Quaxly using 25 Quaxly Candy Quaquavel - Evolve Quaxwell using 100 Quaxly Candy

- Evolve Quaxwell using 100 Quaxly Candy Snubbull - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon) Granbull - Evolve Snubbul using 50 Snubbull Candy

- Evolve Snubbul using 50 Snubbull Candy Skitty - In the wild

- In the wild Delcatty - Evolve Skitty using 50 Skitty Candy

- Evolve Skitty using 50 Skitty Candy Stufful - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon) Luvdisc - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) Furfrou - In the wild, possible seasonal Research Breakthrough reward or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and a Roserade. It's the the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, so make sure you complete the Timeless Travels quest! The Carnival of Love event is currently running. During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Carnival of Love field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops during the Carnival of Love in Pokémon Go may result in you collecting an event-exclusive field research tasks in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Though we recommend completing these tasks during the event as some of the encounter rewards can help you finish the above Collection Challenge. This is also the only time you can catch the Heart Pattern Spinda this year, so, if you want this unique form, then you'll have to go event-exclusive task hunting! (Though you probably already know what the task will ask you to do. Here are all of the Carnival of Love field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Snubbull or Stufful encounter

reward - Snubbull or Stufful encounter Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Luvdisc, Furfrou or 1 Sinnoh Stone

reward - Luvdisc, Furfrou or 1 Sinnoh Stone Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row reward - Heart Pattern Spinda encounter

reward - Heart Pattern Spinda encounter Earn a Candy walking with your buddy reward - Roselia encounter

reward - Roselia encounter Trade a Pokémon reward - Clamperl encounter

reward - Clamperl encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 200 Stardust, 5 Poké Balls or 2 Super Potions Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Roselia and Clamperl encounters can be earned by completing the Carnival of Love research tasks.