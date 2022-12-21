PlayStation Plus Extra to lose 10 PS4 games in January

It turns out there are 10 PlayStation 4 games leaving Sony's PS Plus Extra and Premium subscription tiers next month.

Watch on YouTube The Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022!

As spotted by True Trophies and verified by Eurogamer, the following games leave the service soon:

Seasons After Fall

Bound by Flame

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Masters of Anima

The Council

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

Electronic Super Joy

Leo's Fortune

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Space Hulk: Tactics

All bar Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek have 17th January listed as their last day (Maple Creek does not have a date currently listed).

So, this is your heads up to download any of these games you want to have a shot at sooner rather than later. I have just taken to downloading The Council and Electronic Super Joy.

These 10 games leave PS Plus soon.

Earlier this month, Sony revealed the next batch of games available for its PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. These include Evil Genius 2 and Far Cry 5.

Meanwhile, for those on the Essential tier, you can currently get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout.