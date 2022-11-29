December's PlayStation Plus Essential games have leaked

December's PlayStation Plus Essential games will be Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout.

That's according to reliable source Dealabs, which routinely leaks the list of games in advance.

These games will reportedly be coming to PlayStation's Essential subscription tier on 6th December, where they will remain until 3rd January.

Watch on YouTube A little look at Divine Knockout.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the recent rerelease of the series' trilogy, and sees players taking on the role of Commander Shepard. On the game's initial announcement, BioWare boss Casey Hudson said the team's goal with this Legendary Edition was "not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernise the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form".

Meanwhile, Biomutant will see players taking on the role of a mammalian warrior who must do what they can to save the Tree of Life. In Eurogamer's review of the game, Malindy described it as "an open world adventure buckling under its own ambitions".

While praising areas such as the vast map, which Malindy said often looks "exquisite", she felt that "every feature falls victim to the game's quantity over quality maxim".

Lastly, we have Divine Knockout. This 3D platform fighter is set in a "stylised world of Gods and Mythology" and comes from Red Beard Games. You can see a little teaser for it in the video above.

These new additions will mean now is your last chance to pick up November's selection of games: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection and Heavenly Bodies.

We'll update this story when Sony makes the list official.