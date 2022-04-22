PlayStation gender discrimination lawsuit falters

A judge has dismissed the majority of a gender discrimination lawsuit lodged against PlayStation by a former employee.

The case, filed in November last year by ex-PlayStation IT analyst Emma Majo, claimed PlayStation paid women less than men in similar jobs and were held back from promotions. Majo also claimed she had been wrongfully fired "soon after" reporting gender bias.

In a new ruling, reported by Axios, a judge has now decided much of Majo's case lacked necessary evidence.

This new ruling follows PlayStation's rebuttal to the original suit, which it deemed as describing "unactionable allegations of run-of-the-mill personnel activity".

Sony said it "categorically denies" wrongdoing, and sought for the case to be dismissed entirely. That hasn't happened today, however.

Some elements of the case can still precede, the judge continued. These relate to Majo's dismissal from PlayStation, and any violation of whistleblower protection which may have occurred.

There also remains the issue of the subsequent claims by eight more women, who shared testimony as part of the lawsuit.

These statements included claims male employees would rank female colleagues on their appearance, share "filthy jokes and images of women", and attend strip clubs during lunch.

Multiple women alleged inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment, including being approached and groped.

PlayStation previously responded to these claims directly, and said it "has addressed or will address the issues raised in them in due course, as [PlayStation] values its female employees and takes proactive steps to ensure they have every opportunity to thrive and be heard".

As yet, these claims are still to be added into legal proceedings as part of a class action lawsuit - something Sony also wanted to block.

The new ruling noted these claims "may yield new allegations" - and see the matter continue further.