Pick up Logitech's G Pro X Superlight mouse for under £90 at Amazon

Logitech released the G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse in September, adding some useful features while shaving some weight and extending the battery life, but the best thing to come from its release was the discount to its predecessor.

The original G Pro X Superlight is still a fantastic mouse, and there isn't much difference between the two version except for the price, as you can now get the G Pro X Superlight for £89.90 at Amazon UK:

The G Pro X Superlight remains one of the best gaming mice around, firmly finding a place in both of Digital Foundry's best wireless gaming mice and best ultra-light wireless mouse rankings.

By going with the older model, you miss out on USB-C charging, instead having to use a micro-USB cable when the battery is low. You shouldn't have to do that too often though, as the G Pro X Superlight has around 70 hours of battery life.

Weight won't be an issue either, with the G Pro X Superlight only coming in at 63 grams, and with that ambidextrous design (though the two side buttons are only on the left of the mouse) it feels great to hold in the hand.

The biggest attraction for all Logitech mice is their impressive Hero 25K sensor, which paired with their Lightspeed wireless connection makes the mouse incredibly responsive and reliable.

This is still one of the best gaming mice to get if you're a competitive player, but its sleek design and long battery life are also great for any type of use, and you can pick it up for its lowest-ever-price too.

