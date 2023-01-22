Physical copies of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available for new-gen consoles later this month

Physical copies of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will shortly be available to buy for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is set to release in Europe, North America, and "select" - albeit unspecified - territories from 26th January, 2023.

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry - The Witcher 3 - PS5 vs Xbox Series X Hands-on.

The release comes hot on the heels of the digital release, which rolled out for new-gen consoles last month as a free upgrade for anyone who already owned the last-gen version. It also included new items and a quest inspired by the Netflix The Witcher show.

CD Projekt Red says The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition takes "advantage of the extra power of modern gaming hardware to offer numerous visual and technical enhancements over the original", including "Performance and Ray Tracing modes, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, faster loading times, and more".

There's also "quality of life additions" such as new camera options, photo mode, cross-platform progression, and map and UI tweaks, too.

The Geralt formerly known as Henry Cavill now has his beloved dog, Kal, immortalised in Wild Hunt's new-gen update.