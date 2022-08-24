Pentiment secures November release date

Obsidian Entertainment has announced that Pentiment, its narrative adventure RPG that takes place in 16th century Bavaria, will be coming to PC and Xbox on 15th November.

As is to be expected, Pentiment will be available on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass upon its release. For those not subscibed to these services, it is currently listed for £14.99 on Steam.

Pentiment's announcement trailer.

Throughout Pentiment, players will take on the mantle of Andreas Maler, "a very clever journeyman artist who gets caught up in a series of murders and scandals that spans 25 years in the fictional town of Tassing and Kiersau Abbey".

Players will need to make choices throughout the game, and these choices will shape Andreas' life. This includes things such as his educational background and overall lifestyle, as well as "how he investigates the murders that happen around him".

There will even be a card game held within Pentiment's tavern for Andreas to sink his teeth into, if the player so wishes, that may result in getting more information about those suspicious suspects.

If this isn't subtle enough for you, however, there will also be the opportunity to play it sneaky by doing things such as searching the "abbey library late at night to look at secret documents".

In Obsidian's words: "Every decision and accusation Andreas makes carries consequences that will impact the tightly-knit Alpine community for generations to come."