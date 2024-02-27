Pentiment director blames "bug" as former Xbox console exclusive runs better on PS5

Former Xbox exclusive Pentiment currently runs smoother on PlayStation 5 than on Xbox Series X/S, fans have realised - prompting the game's director to blame the situation on a "bug".

Social media user PeterOvo shared a screenshot from a video comparison capturing the frames per second performance between Pentiment on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The former was running at 120fps, while the Xbox version was running at a mere 60fps.

This inconsistency was subsequently brought to the attention of Pentiment's director, Josh Sawyer. The developer replied to assure players that 120fps will be enabled for Xbox "in the next patch".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Pentiment announcement trailer. Watch on YouTube

According to Sawyer, this feature being disabled on Xbox "is just a bug" that will be remedied. While this is nice, it still seems a tad unusual, given that Pentiment has been on Xbox since 2022. Either way, a fix is incoming.

Image credit: AlkaJugger via PeterOvo

Pentiment is not the only Xbox game to be making the leap from Microsoft's platforms to PlayStation. Grounded - also from Obsidian - will be coming to Playstation 4 and 5 on 16th April. This is the same as the date confirmed for Switch during last week's Nintendo Direct.

In addition, Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves are also coming to PS5 later this year. Hi-Fi Rush will arrive next month, on 19th March. Sea of Thieves will then follow after, with a release set for 30th April.