Pentiment enables 120fps on Xbox, after previously being available on PS5

Obsidian Entertainment has addressed the "bug" in Pentiment which meant the game ran at 120fps on PlayStation 5 - but not its native Xbox Series X/S.

Players found the game ran at a higher frame-rate on PS5 when the former Xbox exclusive was released on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch last month, while the Xbox version ran at 60fps.

Pentiment director Josh Sawyer said 120fps being disabled in the Xbox version was "just a bug" and stated it would be enabled in the next patch for the game.

The issue has now been addressed with patch 1.3, with 120fps on Xbox Series X/S akin to that on PS5. Also listed in the patch notes is a fix for the high contrast accessibility option not rendering correctly, a couple of updates for PlayStation controller graphics and the Platinum Trophy (which is now no longer called PlatinumTrophy), and a new menu icon on PlayStation and Switch (changed from a portrait of protagonist Andreas Maler to the game's cover art).

Pentiment is the first of four previously Xbox-exclusive first-party games to release on other platforms. Sea of Thieves released on PS5 on the same day as Pentiment, and Grounded will release on PS5 and Switch in April.

Hi-Fi Rush will release on PS5 in March, and is rumoured to release on Nintendo Switch 2 rather than the original Switch.