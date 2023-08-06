Overwatch 2's mysterious "Enigma" is John Cena

Surprise! Turns out that the hooded figure that's recently been stalking the Overwatch community lately is none other than John Cena.

That's right – as part of its marketing plan to get us hyped for Overwatch 2's next update, Invasion, John Cena has been working with developer Blizzard to "interrupt" the streams of some of the community's biggest content creators with ominous warnings about what's coming up in next month's Invasion update.

You can see the reveal yourself in the teaser below:

Enigma Reveal | Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions.

Known only as "The Enigma", Cena infiltrated streams with "warnings of the looming threat of Null Sector, an antagonistic group of Omnics that will soon invade the world of Overwatch" from the confines of his fortified bunker.

On Friday, The Enigma returned to centre-stage, only this time he revealed his true identity as he invited players to "fight the invasion".

"It’s been fun seeing the Overwatch community try to put a face to The Enigma," Cena said. "Sometimes a face you can't see is just what the world needs to sound the alarm of a looming, worldwide threat."

Overwatch 2 Invasion kicks off on 10th August and is set to include "new Story Missions, an all-new PVP core game mode, new ways to build on your skills with your favourite heroes... and a new Support hero" for Overwatch 2: Invasion.

This includes a paid-for add-on that includes "permanent access" to three story missions, which will cost $15.

These story missions will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg, with each location featuring "massive maps" and "complex objectives". Players will find themselves taking on the series' Null Sector group, with the story set to continue in future seasons of the game.

ICYMI, Blizzard is taking its first tentative steps away from Battle.net exclusivity, starting with the launch of Overwatch 2 on Steam this August.