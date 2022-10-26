How to complete Witch's Brew challenge in Overwatch 2

Uncover the fate of a terror past in a hidden corner is a special Wrath of the Bride Halloween challenge called Witch's Brew in Overwatch 2.

For completing the Witch's Brew challenge in Overwatch 2 you'll receive Sojourn's 'It's always the widow' voice line. Some other challenges give XP toward the Battle Pass, but this voice line is a nice unique reward.

You'll have to visit a specific area at the right moment, so we've explained how to complete the Witch's Brew challenge below.

How to complete Overwatch 2 Witch's Brew challenge

If you haven't already, you need to unlock Arcade Mode first in order to gain access to the Halloween event challenges in Overwatch 2. This requires you to play fifteen matches in Quick Play first.

When you do unlock Arcade, select the Wrath of the Bride and choose your difficulty. We highly recommend just playing the 'story' mode if you only want to play to complete little challenges like Witch's Brew.

Play through the story and objectives of Wrath of the Bride until you reach the barricaded castle. Once you defeat the castle guards outside, Ashe will have to burn the castle door with her Dynamite ability. You'll have to do this yourself if you're playing Ashe. At this point, don't go through the castle door yet.

Instead, take a left and be on the look out for a small tunnel in the water beside a large mound of rocks. Crouch and enter this tunnel to discover a secret room, automatically uncovering the fate of a terror past.

It's no use trying to enter this tunnel before defeating the enemies in the area, as it is only unlocked after they are all taken care of, so make sure to help out your team in killing the tough opponents.

You can look around the secret room and check out some lore information, but you'll want to get back to your teammates soon to continue with the level and defeat the boss to finish up.

Hope you're having fun this Halloween in Overwatch 2!