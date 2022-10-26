How to complete Photozomb challenge in Overwatch 2

Strike a pose with the bride during her introduction is a special Wrath of the Bride Halloween challenge called Photozomb in Overwatch 2.

For completing the Photozomb challenge in Overwatch 2 you'll receive Sombra's 'Never cross the bride' voice line. Some other challenges give XP toward the Battle Pass, but this voice line is a nice unique reward.

You'll have to play through a lot of the level and then be very, very quick with this one, so we've explained exactly how to complete the Photozomb challenge below.

How to complete Overwatch 2 Photozomb challenge

If you haven't already, you need to unlock Arcade Mode first in order to gain access to the Halloween event challenges in Overwatch 2. This requires you to play fifteen matches in Quick Play first.

When you do unlock Arcade, select the Wrath of the Bride and choose your difficulty. We highly recommend just playing the 'story' mode if you only want to complete little challenges like Photozomb.

Photozomb can be one of the most annoying and time consuming challenges this Halloween, as you have to play through the entire level until you unlock the door at the back of the castle and gain access to where the lord is.

There's also a very narrow window before the bride's introduction in this area where you have to try and get in frame before a picture is taken - meaning if you fail, you'll have to do the level all over again to get to this point once more.

Due to this narrow time frame, we recommend playing as Sojourn. Her Power Slide ability can get you close to the picture area quicker than the other heroes included in this event.

To prepare for the bride's introduction, get up close to the door being unlocked by a teammate (this is after encountering the Unstoppable Ghost and getting the objective to open a door). Or, unlock the door yourself. As soon as you're through the door, run and Powerslide left to make your way towards the person who is strapped down under a sheet, then jump on top of the person under the sheet to complete the Photozomb challenge.

Jump within this area to complete the Photozomb challenge.

If you were quick enough, your character will just make it into the shot as the small cutscene introducing the bride is played. Although we've seen some reports that you need to emote while in frame, we didn't and still completed the challenge.

If you want to be extra sure you'll complete the challenge, then you should emote as well. To be extra extra sure, try jumping on the platform above the lord where the bride will spawn, and emote here.

Hope you're having fun this Halloween in Overwatch 2!