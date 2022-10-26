How to complete Ominous Portent challenge in Overwatch 2

Witness all 7 Banshee moments is a special Wrath of the Bride Halloween challenge called Ominous Portent in Overwatch 2.

For completing the Ominous Portent challenge in Overwatch 2 you'll receive Kiriko's 'Tarot Reading' voice line. Some other challenges give XP toward the Battle Pass, but this voice line is a nice unique reward.

The challenge can hard to work out, as there's not actually seven Banshees in the level, so we've explained how to complete the Ominous Portent challenge below.

How to complete Overwatch 2 Ominous Portent challenge

If you haven't already, you need to unlock Arcade Mode first in order to gain access to the Halloween event challenges in Overwatch 2. This requires you to play fifteen matches in Quick Play first.

When you do unlock Arcade, select the Wrath of the Bride and choose your difficulty. We highly recommend just playing the 'story' mode if you only want to play to complete little challenges like Ominous Portent.

Play through the story and objectives of Wrath of the Bride until you reach the rampart gate and are asked to find a key to open it - but don't pick up the key yet!

You shouldn't pick up the key yet, as to complete the Ominous Portent challenge, you and your team must see the single Banshee 7 times. It counts if a teammate sees it too, which is very useful. A sighting seems to count if you see a whirl of energy too.

Don't pick up the key when you get to the rampart gate!

We very luckily got matched with a team who were either trying to do the challenge too, or couldn't find the key, so we were able to complete the Ominous Portent challenge fairly quickly by just walking about the area.

If your random team keeps finding the key before witnissing the Banshee moments, you might want to consider asking your lobby to go for the challenge before starting the level, or teaming up with a group of friends.

Once you get the 'Challenge complete: Ominous Portent' message in the lower left-hand corner of the screen, you're free to pick up the key now, which is the item on the ground with a blue glow - but be warned, there's a Banshee jump scare waiting for you!

Eliminate all the enemies that spawn and then take the key to the rampart door to progress through the rest of the level and defeat the boss to finish it, but make sure to complete the Lantern Lit, Witch's Brew, and Photozomb challenges too!

Hope you're having fun this Halloween in Overwatch 2!