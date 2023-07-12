One of the best PS5 SSDs, the Crucial P5 plus, has a new lowest-ever-price

There have been some excellent SSD deals for Amazon Prime Day, and now we've spotted another deal on one of the best PS5 SSDs that comes with different options and new lowest historical prices.

The Crucial P5 plus NVMe SSD has been one of the most popular 1TB SSDs for upgrading a PS5's storage, and is also a really good value storage choice for those looking to build a new PC or upgrade from an old hard drive.

Right now you can get the 1TB P5 Plus with a heatsink, for just £65 at Amazon UK:

This is a great deal because you get the perks of the P5 Plus, mainly the read speeds of up to up to 6600MB/s and the 1TB of extra space which more than doubles a PS5's actual usable space, but you also don't need to buy and install a heatsink yourself.

If you want this SSD for a PC, or don't mind installing your own heatsink, you can get the P5 Plus as normal or an also amazing price of £55, which is a 54 per cent discount and the lowest it's ever been:

And if you're in the US, you can get the P5 Plus for a ridiculously good $40:

There you go, another great SSD option to help you save during Amazon Prime Day 2023. There's been even more of them so make sure to have a scroll through Digital Foundry's best Prime Day SSD deals roundup to see what else is on sale.

You can also follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to see more deals on hardware, games, PC and console accessories and lots of other stuff that we've spotted over the last two days.