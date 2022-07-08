Obscure PS1 game Aconcagua can finally be played in English

Obscure PS1 game Aconcagua can finally be played in EnglishLost in translation.
Aconcagua, a Japanese-only PS1 game, is finally receiving an English translation.
Hilltop, a translator of Japanese games, is releasing a patch for the game - available from 11th July.
The game was originally released by Sony in 2000 but never made its way to the west.
It's a third-person adventure focused on a group of passengers who survive a plane crash in South America caused by a terrorist bombing. Sounds a bit like Lost to me.
IGN reported at the time that Sony was aiming to penetrate the game market in Argentina.
It received a 29/40 in Famitsu and is little remembered, likely due to the imminent release of the PS2.
Aconcagua was a roller coaster of obscure technical roadblocks and clever solutions. Support me on Patreon to access my deep-dive video on the hacking and translating process: https://t.co/lNynMOG9r0— Hilltop ⛰️ (@HilltopWorks) July 7, 2022
Hilltop claims the translation process was "a roller coaster of obscure technical roadblocks and clever solutions". Check out a trailer of the translation below.
Note that some of the cutscenes and voice acting were originally in English, but all text has now been translated into English.
