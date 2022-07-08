If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Obscure PS1 game Aconcagua can finally be played in English

Lost in translation.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Screenshot from Aconcagua
Image credit: Hilltop

Aconcagua, a Japanese-only PS1 game, is finally receiving an English translation.

Hilltop, a translator of Japanese games, is releasing a patch for the game - available from 11th July.

The game was originally released by Sony in 2000 but never made its way to the west.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: What can Sony do to improve PlayStation Plus Premium?

It's a third-person adventure focused on a group of passengers who survive a plane crash in South America caused by a terrorist bombing. Sounds a bit like Lost to me.

IGN reported at the time that Sony was aiming to penetrate the game market in Argentina.

It received a 29/40 in Famitsu and is little remembered, likely due to the imminent release of the PS2.

Hilltop claims the translation process was "a roller coaster of obscure technical roadblocks and clever solutions". Check out a trailer of the translation below.

Note that some of the cutscenes and voice acting were originally in English, but all text has now been translated into English.

Sony's Aconcagua PS1 English patch, which releases on 11th July.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch