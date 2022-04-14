No Man's Sky creator says next game is "pretty ambitious"

Hello Games, the British studio behind No Man's Sky, is working on its next new release.

In an interview with IGN, studio co-founder Sean Murray said his next game would be just as ambitious as No Man's Sky.

"For a while now we've been working on something pretty ambitious in the background. It's a small team but we like it that way," said Murray.

Murray added that the game was more ambitious than you might expect from a small studio: "Similar to No Man's Sky, it's the kind of project that even if we had a thousand people working on it, it'd still seem impossible."

The project is apparently still in "very early" development, and Murray said No Man's Sky is still being supported and the two games weren't impacting each other's development.

If any of this sounds familiar, you might recall some of the statements made by Murray in the run-up to No Man’s Sky's disastrous launch.

Murray seems to be aware of that controversial period, telling IGN "we've learned our lesson" on talking about games too early after No Man's Sky's pre-release period.

Hello Games yesterday announced No Man’s Sky's latest major update, Outlaws, which adds a new pirate underworld and overhauled space combat.