If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo's 1-2 Switch sequel announced, out this month

Mini-game collection costs just £25.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-chief
Published on

Nintendo's next game release after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a sequel to Switch launch title 1-2-Switch.

Everybody 1-2-Switch will cost just £25 - less than half the price of Zelda - and launch later this month on 30th June as a physical and digital release. Pre-orders are open now.

Artwork for the game shows you'll be able to play its mini-games using your Joy-Con controller or your smartphone. But details are thin on the ground as to what these mini-games will actually be.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: PlayStation Showcase saw Sony fumble its first-party future plans.

"Get together in groups and compete in a host of weird and wonderful mini-games, featuring everything from balloons to aliens, and more!" a product description reads.

"In those games, you'll use your Joy-Con controller or smart device in fun and unique ways, earning points for your team. In time-honoured fashion, the team with the most points gets to claim the glory!"

Of course, this isn't the first we've heard of Everybody 1-2-Switch, despite its official announcement today.

The game's existence has been known for over a year now due to internet rumour and some small level of infamy due to a claim that Nintendo was sitting on its release after a poor reaction from early gameplay tests.

A journalist who publicly said the game had "tested horribly" also went on to mention the sequel's now-confirmed smartphone controls, and "game-show-like mini-game challenges hosted by a man in a rubber horse mask" - also now confirmed in today's official artwork.

Mini-games said to be included in the title included musical chairs, and a twist on bingo.

Nintendo's current Switch line-up for the rest of the year looks slim, with just Pikmin 4 in July on the horizon. Upcoming expansions to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are also coming.

Nintendo has ruled out the release of any new hardware this year, with the company not expected to make any further announcements on a potential Switch successor before 2024.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch