Nintendo will host a special Tears of Kingdom livestream the day before it releases

Nintendo has confirmed it will host a new Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on the eve of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's 12th May release date.

Unlike its more typical pre-recorded Nintendo Direct, the Treehouse will be a live broadcast on 11th May that kicks off at 6.45pm PT – that's 1.45am on 12th May UK time, and 2.45am in central Europe – and will include "gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom".

Watch on YouTube 10 New Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Details you need to know - Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay

"Get ready, Legend of Zelda fans!" Nintendo announced on the Nintendo of America Twitter account. "We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom."

"Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!"

Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.



Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

ICYMI, former Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aimé has seen those Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks, and it's made him embrace his inner Liam Neeson.

For more on The Legend of Zelda's upcoming release, be sure to check our feature, "Look, I'm reviewing the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer and it gets an Essential" here.