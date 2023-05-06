If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo will host a special Tears of Kingdom livestream the day before it releases

"Get ready, Legend of Zelda fans!"

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Nintendo has confirmed it will host a new Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on the eve of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's 12th May release date.

Unlike its more typical pre-recorded Nintendo Direct, the Treehouse will be a live broadcast on 11th May that kicks off at 6.45pm PT – that's 1.45am on 12th May UK time, and 2.45am in central Europe – and will include "gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom".

Watch on YouTube
10 New Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Details you need to know - Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay

"Get ready, Legend of Zelda fans!" Nintendo announced on the Nintendo of America Twitter account. "We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom."

"Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!"

ICYMI, former Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aimé has seen those Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks, and it's made him embrace his inner Liam Neeson.

For more on The Legend of Zelda's upcoming release, be sure to check our feature, "Look, I'm reviewing the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer and it gets an Essential" here.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch