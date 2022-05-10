Nintendo lays out 2022 game release schedule

Nintendo has set out its release schedule for the rest of 2022, which still lists Bayonetta 3 for launch this year.

Other 2022 exclusives will include Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, plus Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (specifically "late 2022" for those).

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is, as we knew already, now set for a "spring 2023" launch.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild now arrives next spring.

Nintendo-published games with firmer release dates include Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (10th June), Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (24th June), Square Enix's Live a Live (22nd July), Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (29th July) and Splatoon 3 (9th September).

Two games are listed with a "TBA" date: Metroid Prime 4, whose whereabouts remain entirely unknown since Retro Studios rebooted its development, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which Nintendo dramatically delayed until further notice due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier today, Nintendo reported its annual financial results and predicted it would sell slightly fewer games during the coming 12 months than the last.

