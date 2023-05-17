If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nicolas Cage will feature in Dead by Daylight

A horror face off.

Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Nicolas Cage - yes, the Hollywood actor - is set to feature in horror multiplayer game Dead by Daylight.

"It's the performance of a lifetime," reads the announcement on Twitter.

If you're wondering what he'll look like, well... he looks a bit like Nicolas Cage!

Watch on YouTube
Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage

More about Nicolas Cage is set to be revealed on 5th July. Until then, you can tune into the Dead by Daylight 7th anniversary livestream next week to see what the developer has in store for Year 8.

Cage will play himself in the game and will take the role of a Survivor.

Here's the official blurb: "After countless awards and over one hundred movies shot across the globe, Nicolas Cage had seen it all and done it all – or so he thought. While on set filming the role of a lifetime, his performance summoned The Entity, a malevolent being of incomprehensible power. The actor soon found himself cast in otherworldly Fog, forced to Survive a host of terrifying Killers deadlier than even the most scathing film critic."

Each year, Dead by Daylight celebrates its anniversary with a livestream of new announcements, so expect more news to drop next week.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Behaviour Digital, Behaviour Interactive and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch