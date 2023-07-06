New Immortals of Aveum trailer details coloured magic system

A new trailer for EA's magic FPS Immortals of Aveum has been released, sharing details on its tri-magic system and story.

The world of Aveum is at war, with five kingdoms battling over control of magic. As Jak, players will manipulate all three colours of magic - he's what's known as a Triarch.

Using a sigil to augment magical powers, players must switch between red, blue and green magic to defeat enemies. You can see it in action in the trailer below.

Immortals of Aveum | UnpackedWatch on YouTube

Red sigils are for close quarters attacks and explosive effects; blue sigils are bolt-based spells for long distance and precision; and green sigils are rapid fire homing shots.

Enemies will be shielded in a specific colour, so players will need to match their shots accordingly to break defences.

Control spells can also be used to manipulate the environment for puzzle solving, as well as stun, grapple, and slow enemies.

Lastly, a Dominion spell is an ultimate attack that combines all three colours of magic.

As for the plot, Jak fights on the side of the kingdom of Lucium against Rasharn, led by the tyrant Sandrak. At the centre of the world is The Wound, a great void that threatens to engulf all.

It's typical magical hokum, but the colour-matching combat does have potential - it reminds me a bit of Ghostwire: Tokyo but with more speed and impact.

Immortals of Aveum is set for release on 22nd August across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC (EA, Steam, Epic).