Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Immortals of Aveum trailer details coloured magic system

Hue it works.

Jak in Immortals of Aveum
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

A new trailer for EA's magic FPS Immortals of Aveum has been released, sharing details on its tri-magic system and story.

The world of Aveum is at war, with five kingdoms battling over control of magic. As Jak, players will manipulate all three colours of magic - he's what's known as a Triarch.

Using a sigil to augment magical powers, players must switch between red, blue and green magic to defeat enemies. You can see it in action in the trailer below.

Immortals of Aveum | UnpackedWatch on YouTube

Red sigils are for close quarters attacks and explosive effects; blue sigils are bolt-based spells for long distance and precision; and green sigils are rapid fire homing shots.

Enemies will be shielded in a specific colour, so players will need to match their shots accordingly to break defences.

Control spells can also be used to manipulate the environment for puzzle solving, as well as stun, grapple, and slow enemies.

Lastly, a Dominion spell is an ultimate attack that combines all three colours of magic.

As for the plot, Jak fights on the side of the kingdom of Lucium against Rasharn, led by the tyrant Sandrak. At the centre of the world is The Wound, a great void that threatens to engulf all.

It's typical magical hokum, but the colour-matching combat does have potential - it reminds me a bit of Ghostwire: Tokyo but with more speed and impact.

Immortals of Aveum is set for release on 22nd August across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC (EA, Steam, Epic).

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch