Try before you buy with a new Immortals of Aveum demo

First-person "magic shooter" Immortals of Aveum is free to try courtesy of an all-new demo.

The free trial is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and gives you a chance to sample the opening three chapters for yourself.

Immortals of Aveum - Official Echollector Update.

It's unclear how long the trial will run for or whether or not your progress will carry on should you decide you like what you see and purchase the full game. You will, however, have to accept EA's User Agreement and install the EA app in order to play, and if you decide to pay for any premium content whilst sampling the first three chapters, that won't be refunded at the end of the trial.

The free Echollector update is also now available across all platforms and introduces New Game+ so you can begin a new playthrough whilst keeping your gear, upgrades, and "preserving key progression features", as well as dive into the "all-new endgame content" which includes a Grand Magus Difficulty Mode. You will have to have reached Glaivegate in the original game before the Echollector content becomes available, though.

We gave Immortals of Aveum just two out of five stars in our review, stating it: "mixes repetitive, imprecise combat with annoying characters and a landslide of nonsensical, proper noun-stuffed lore, Immortals of Aveum is almost so bad it's good. If only".

In September, Ascendant Studios, the developer behind the EA-published Immortals of Aveum, laid off almost half of its staff.

Ascendant CEO Bret Robbins shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating that 45 per cent of the team have been let go - a "painfully difficult, but necessary decision that was not made lightly".

According to a report from Polygon, that means around 40 people were laid off, with one former employee claiming poor sales of Immortals of Aveum was a key reason.