Nacon's new game Hell is Us looks like Death Stranding with a sword

Publisher Nacon and developer Rogue Factor have lifted the curtain on their new action-adventure IP, Hell is Us.

In a joint press release, the companies gave a brief and somewhat haunting synopsis for the game. "The almost total self-sufficiency of the country hides a dark secret: the recent appearance of supernatural creatures resembling ancient headstones and monuments in the region,” the Hell is Us team explained. "The citizens call this phenomenon 'the Calamity'. Armed with weapons specially forged to fight these monsters, the protagonist must learn how to defeat them and use his equipment wisely."

To accompany this announcement, a new teaser for Hell is Us was also debuted. This trailer gives off strong Kojima vibes, and shows off the game's dystopian country, which is ravaged by civil war. In the words of Ed Nightingale, "It’s like Death Stranding with a sword". You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Heading up this new project is creative director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, whose previous works include Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and more recently Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

"We are delighted to be able to finally announce this game," said Nacon boss Alain Falc.

"As a publisher, we always want to offer games with original ideas that will appeal to as many people as possible. The first game from Rogue Factor since we acquired it is also one of our most ambitious projects, and we can't wait to reveal more about it in the coming months."

"Our goal with Hell is Us is to bring back true adventure and exploration," added Jacques-Belletête.

"There's no need for a detailed quest log or precise waypoint on the map: we want players to feel the thrill of adventure, guided by their feelings and instincts."

Hell is Us joins the likes of the newly confirmed Tomb Raider game as being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

While a specific date has not yet been given, Hell is Us is set to release at some point next year on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.