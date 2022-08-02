If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Music game We Are OFK set for episodic release in August

Plus vinyl album.
We Are OFK screenshot

We Are OFK, the pop music narrative game, is set to release on 18th August.

The release will be episodic: the first two episodes will be out on 18th August, followed by episode three on 25th August, four on 1st September, and the final episode on 8th September.

A summer release for the game was announced at Nintendo's Indie World Showcase, but now we have the exact date of arrival across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic).

Watch on YouTube
We Are OFK - Release Date Trailer

Each episode of the game will include an interactive music video and single from the band.

Those singles will also be available on vinyl, courtesy of iam8bit, along with art prints and acoustic versions.

The game's narrative follows the making of the band, OFK, and promises "emotional texting, thirst texting, meme texting, emoji spamming" in a story full of LGBT+ representation.

"People keep comparing us to Gorillaz or K/DA which is like, amazing, but also this is Alvin & The Chipmunks x Erasure. Where's the love for Josie and the Pussycats? They were gay, right? Or uh Priss And The Replicants - did anyone else here watch Bubblegum Crisis? Icons. I guess I'm trying to say... thanks!" said the band's keyboardist, Itsumi Saito.

You can check out a fresh look at the game in the above release trailer.

