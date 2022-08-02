Music game We Are OFK set for episodic release in August

Music game We Are OFK set for episodic release in AugustPlus vinyl album.
We Are OFK, the pop music narrative game, is set to release on 18th August.
The release will be episodic: the first two episodes will be out on 18th August, followed by episode three on 25th August, four on 1st September, and the final episode on 8th September.
A summer release for the game was announced at Nintendo's Indie World Showcase, but now we have the exact date of arrival across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic).
Each episode of the game will include an interactive music video and single from the band.
Those singles will also be available on vinyl, courtesy of iam8bit, along with art prints and acoustic versions.
The game's narrative follows the making of the band, OFK, and promises "emotional texting, thirst texting, meme texting, emoji spamming" in a story full of LGBT+ representation.
"People keep comparing us to Gorillaz or K/DA which is like, amazing, but also this is Alvin & The Chipmunks x Erasure. Where's the love for Josie and the Pussycats? They were gay, right? Or uh Priss And The Replicants - did anyone else here watch Bubblegum Crisis? Icons. I guess I'm trying to say... thanks!" said the band's keyboardist, Itsumi Saito.
You can check out a fresh look at the game in the above release trailer.
💛 💗 AUGUST 18 💗 💛— OFK (@OFKband) August 2, 2022
i t ' s r e a l i ' m c r y i n g#WeAreOFK ◇ Our band's biopic game & EP premiere on Switch, PS5/4 & PC
🥲 Wishlist Game https://t.co/AuRvSbPktH
😭 PreSave EP https://t.co/QNIU9qKHxB
📀 PreOrder Physical Game & Vinyl @iam8bit https://t.co/bWHaiNsZ37 pic.twitter.com/FHvV2NZSZY
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.