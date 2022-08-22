It's another Weekly, the podcast show where we recap Eurogamer for you. We whisk through what's been going on as well as dive into more detail on some of the bigger reviews and talking points of last week.

Weekly normally goes out to premium supporters every Friday and everyone else on Monday, but this episode was held up and I'm sorry about that. It's going live for everyone today.

Joining me today on Weekly are news reporter Victoria Kennedy, who you'll recognise from the Newscast, and the Strandmon of features, Christian Donlan.

This week, we're revelling in the superbness of Roll7's new game Rollerdrome, we're delving into musical episodic adventure We Are OFK, and we're wondering about the accessibility potential of the PS5 DualSense pad and the fancy rumble features. We're diving into Sea of Thieves, splash!, years after release, and then whizzing around the bigger headlines this week.

Relax as we bring you up to speed - gosh that sounds naughty - on Eurogamer goings-on. See you again on Friday!

