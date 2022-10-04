If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Exactly how realistic are horses in games?

What they get right, and what they get wrong.
Robert Purchese avatar
Podcast by Robert Purchese Senior Staff Writer
Published on

How much do you know about horses? I don't know very much. As far as I'm concerned, they really can do press-ups like Roach in The Witcher 3, or double-jump like Torrent in Elden Ring.

Alice Ruppert knows a lot more about horses than I do. She's been obsessed with them ever since she was a child. She would draw them, play games about them, and many years later she would eventually make games about them.

How she got her horse-break in games makes for a great origin story. The way she tells it, she complained so much about bad horse representation in games that eventually someone gave her a job and told her to do better, and that's what she's doing now, making Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch, which is coming out really soon.

