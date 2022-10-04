Exactly how realistic are horses in games?

How much do you know about horses? I don't know very much. As far as I'm concerned, they really can do press-ups like Roach in The Witcher 3, or double-jump like Torrent in Elden Ring.

Alice Ruppert knows a lot more about horses than I do. She's been obsessed with them ever since she was a child. She would draw them, play games about them, and many years later she would eventually make games about them.

How she got her horse-break in games makes for a great origin story. The way she tells it, she complained so much about bad horse representation in games that eventually someone gave her a job and told her to do better, and that's what she's doing now, making Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch, which is coming out really soon.