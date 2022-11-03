Murderous sports game Blood Bowl 3 delayed again

Blood Bowl 3 will no longer launch in 2022, publisher Nacon has confirmed, opting instead for a 23rd February 2023 release date.

We were originally expecting Blood Bowl 3 back in August 2021, though its claret-filled casualties failed to turn up on time. Nacon belatedly confirmed it had delayed the project, blaming production delays due to the pandemic.

A further delay last year saw Blood Bowl 3 pushed to a late 2022 launch. Here's hoping today's final revision to February 2023 is the one that now sticks.

Watch on YouTube Blood Bowl 3 arrives in February 2023.

For the uninitiated, Blood Bowl is a mix of fantasy and American football, blending Warhammer and sports in a mess of touchdowns and turn-based combat. Today brings a new look at it in action - see above.

Blood Bowl 3 is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.