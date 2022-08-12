MultiVersus Season One release time estimate, Morty release date, and what's included

MultiVersus hasn't been in hands of players for very long, but it's already proving itself to be an exciting new twist on the party-brawler formula.

There are currently 17 fighters to play with, and even more on the way as part of MultiVersus Season One. That's not all, there will also be new modes, and cosmetics.

Here's the MultiVersus Season One release date, and what to expect once it gets here.

MultiVersus Season One release time estimate

MultiVersus Season One will launch Monday, August 15th. We don't have exact timings just yet, but we can use the recent beta timings as indicators as to what we can expect this time around. Here's how the beta launch played out:

UK: 5pm (BST)

5pm (BST) Europe: 6pm (CEST)

6pm (CEST) East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)

12pm (EDT) West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

Of course, this is just an estimate. If we hear anything else related to the MultiVersus release time, we'll update this section.

We're excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards! We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks! #MultiVersus — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 11, 2022

What's coming to MultiVersus in Season One?

Season One's headline feature is Morty, the first DLC character to be added to MultiVersus. In addition, there's plenty of other new modes and cosmetics to try out. Here's what's included in MultiVersus Season One:

New characters (Morty, Rick)

Classic Arcade mode

New cosmetics (icons, banners, variants)

Ranked mode

Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus #Evo2022 pic.twitter.com/A5ObXKN7V6 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 7, 2022

It's worth noting that while Rick Sanchez is pictured in the Tweet above, we don't know when he'll launch in-game. Given that he's been included in the Season One marketing, it's likely he and Morty will be released as part of Season One. Hopefully we won't have too long to wait.

Morty release date in MultiVersus

Morty will not be releasing alongside Season One of MultiVersus. He will land on August 23rd, shortly after the update. We don't know too much about Morty so far, only that he is considered to be an 'expert' character, like Iron Giant or Tom and Jerry.

That's everything we know about MultiVersus Season One so far. As we get closer to launch, we'll likely get more info on the battle pass, and the new modes that are being added. In the meantime, check out our MultiVersus tier list to see where we ranked every fighter.