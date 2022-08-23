Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord coming to PlayStation, Xbox this October

Taleworlds Entertainment has revealed that Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord - a swords and shields battler with no fantasy elements - will be coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 25th October.

In addition to this, and following its stint in early access, the game will also get its full release on PC at the same time.

To accompany this news, here is a new trailer for you to enjoy.

Watch on YouTube Knight life.

While the news marks an "important milestone" for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, this is by no means "the end of the road", Taleworlds said today, promising more updates "in the months to come".

Speaking on this milestone, Taleworlds boss Armagan Yavus had the following to say:

"Developing a massive and complex game such as Bannerlord, for several platforms, and in the middle of a pandemic, is no easy task - and I'm incredibly proud of our team for its relentless, brilliant work.

"Despite the challenges, it's also been a rewarding path: we've found many synergies that we weren't initially expecting between consoles and PC, synergies that have made the game grow and be better than it would have been in other circumstances. We're looking forward to putting the game in the hands of our amazing community, which has been supporting us in consoles since Warband."

When Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord first made its debut on Steam in 2020, it became the platform's biggest launch of the year, seeing upwards of 200,000 people battling it out at any given time.

That being said, it wasn't without its niggles. In fact, on its initial release in early access, Chris Bratt managed to play Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord as an actual baby.

This didn't stop Chris from thriving in Bannerlord, however, with him calling it "so much bloody fun".

"The sieges! Oh my gosh, the sieges are something else. The scale here is just leagues ahead of anything I've experienced beforehand. You'll quickly feel lost in the chaos of it all, as hundreds of troops clash with one another, with catapults, ballista and trebuchets raining destruction down upon them.

"You'd think you were playing a Total War game, not Mount and Blade, if it wasn't for the fact that here you are, experiencing it from a third-person perspective."

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is now available to pre-order from Playstation and Xbox Stores, as well as elsewhere.