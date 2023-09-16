Mortal Kombat 1's day-one patch is now available

NetherRealm has deployed a day-one patch for Mortal Kombat 1 on consoles and Switch.

The patch notes reveal that for both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, improvements include "fleshed out" accessibility options – see below – as well as character "polish and tuning", "improved and refined" UI, and the addition of "numerous finishing moves".

There are also some tweaks to the online system, including improvements to the matchmaking and "online mode bugs", with the story campaign getting a little TLC, too, including movie player improvements, 4K resolution, the tuning of "story finale and final boss", plus a liberal application of "visual polish" to a number of cinematic sequences.

As for what's new for Switch players? Along with the usual vague "general bug fixes", NetherRealm has enabled most of Mortal Kombat 1's key features, including full story campaign, online play, as well as additional characters, kameos, and rosters, as well as full tutorials, practice mode, including fatality practice.

"Accessibility... means avoiding and correcting any unnecessary friction or barriers that prevent people with a range of impairments from enjoying games," NetherRealm writes. "We believe games are for everyone and strive to create and maintain accessible titles for all our players."

To that end, Mortal Kombat 1's extensive accessibility features are designed to tackle issues that might arrives from "any form of impairment: visual, motor, auditory, cognitive, or other".

Mortal Kombat 1 launches for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on 19th September, although early access is already live for those who pre-ordered the fancy editions.