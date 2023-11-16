If you're not a fan of handguns, launchers, or melee weapons in Modern Warfare 3, then it's a good idea to carry two primary weapons instead.

Even if you do like secondary weapons in Modern Warfare 3, changing your loadout so you have two very powerful damage-dealers can make getting those crucial wins all the easier. Having access to both a sniper rifle and an SMG, for example, sets you up for long-range and close quarters engagements.

To help you out, we've got a quick explainer on how to carry two primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3 below, and for more help make sure to check out our pages on the best guns, best assault rifles, and loadouts for the MCW, Longbow, and Striker.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to carry two primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3

To carry two primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3 you have to equip the Gunner Vest or Overkill Vest. The Gunner Vest is easier to get, as it unlocks at player Level 20, whereas the Overkill Vest unlocks at player Level 50. Double XP Tokens can help you level up fast if you want these Vests as soon as possible!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

You might want to switch to the Overkill Vest when you get it, however, as Overkill and Gunner have different benefits, so Overkill might suit your personal playstyle better. Apart from allowing you to hold two primary weapons, the Gunner Vest lets you deploy with max ammo and improves reload speed, whereas the Overkill Vest gives you increased weapon swap speed, and lets you reload while sprinting.

Both have their upsides and downsides, but generally speaking the Gunner Vest is better, as the extra ammo you get from it is very useful to have for a lot of builds.

To equip a new Vest, head on over to your custom loadouts in the 'Weapons' tab, simply select either the Gunner or Overkill Vest, then pick the second primary you want from the secondary weapon section.

Good luck using two primary guns in Modern Warfare 3!