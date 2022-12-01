Modern Warfare 2 players have found a new all-black skin that will make the game worse than it already is

If there's one universal truth about Call of Duty players, it's that they will spend as much money as needed to get even the slightest advantage over their peers. They would rather rage quit than be embarrassed by death.

So when Activision releases a premium skin bundle that makes it as difficult as possible for you to been seen by opponents, players will buy it in droves.

A new operator skin designed by Call of Duty eSports team LA Thieves puts players in an all-black outfit, allowing them to hide in shadows for some poor soul to pass by.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Why is Sony worried about Call of Duty on PlayStation 6?

The new skin has been labelled as "Roze 2.0", which is a reference to the Roze skin released for the original Warzone and Modern Warfare (2019). At the time, the skin made the visibility of players wearing the skin so difficult, developer Raven Software had to edit how it looked and increase the skin's contrast.

But now the skin has effectively made a return. I can't decide if this simply an oversight by the team when creating the skin for the cunning eSports team, or a blatant choice by Activision knowing full well it will be a revenue driver.

CharlieIntel has noted that the £8.39 microtransaction is number 11 in the Steam best selling charts, beating hundreds of full games.

Modern Warfare II / Warzone 2 remains the best selling game on Steam, and just 24 hours later, the LA Thieves Skin pack has appeared on the best selling list at #11. https://t.co/x3ANtfrN8O pic.twitter.com/d75v3VgVKp — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 30, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Time will tell as to whether Infinity Ward and Raven Software will be forced to edit the skin, just as it did in the previous game.