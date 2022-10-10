Modern Warfare 2 has the same phone number problem as Overwatch 2

Those who are going to be diving into Modern Warfare 2 via PC on its launch will face the same problem as those going into Blizzard's recently released Overwatch 2 - you will need to link a phone number to access the game, and mobile phones with a prepaid plan "may not work".

If you head on over to the phone notifications page on the Battle.net support site, you will see the text stating that those playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, or those with "newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts", will be required to add a phone number to access the game.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Are CD Projekt's Cyberpunk and Witcher plans too ambitious?

The page continues: "Adding a phone number will allow Blizzard Entertainment to send you notifications when important changes are made to your account. Any mobile phone in a supported country with a data plan, and that is not prepaid or a VOIP number, can be used with this service" (thanks, PCGamer).

Meanwhile, if you were thinking you could circumnavigate this phone number requirement by accessing Modern Warfare 2 via Steam, there is bad news. You will also need to have a phone number linked to your account here to access the game.

If you scroll down and read the very small print on the Modern Warfare 2 sales page, Valve states that a mobile phone number "must" be linked to your Steam account in order to access the game. However, in this case, there is no mention on whether those on a prepaid mobile phone plan will see their endeavours scuppered.

Eurogamer has reached out to Activision for comment on this requirement for Modern Warfare 2, and enquired how those with a prepaid plan are expected to access the game on Battle.net.

Meanwhile, Blizzard recently made the call to pull back on its requirement that saw players needing to add their mobile phone number to their Battle.net account in order to play Overwatch 2, something that had proved controversial.

Blizzard stated any Overwatch 2 player "with a connected Battle.net account, which includes all players who have played since June 9, 2021" will not have to provide a phone number to play its game.

Others, however, will still need to, as the company sees this as a key factor in reducing "disruptive behaviour", claiming it will help stop banned users creating a new account as a nefarious work around to get back into a game.