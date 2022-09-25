Modern Warfare 2 beta clocks up an impressive concurrent player count

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta has hit a new concurrent peak of nearly 170,000 players on PC, making it one of the most played games on Steam right now.

According to SteamDB, the beta is currently sporting more concurrent players than Team Fortress 2, Destiny 2, GTA 5, and even Cyberpunk 2077, which has seen a boost in its own player numbers recently, too.

With an all-time concurrent peak of 168,330 players (at the time of writing, anyway; it's been increasing steadily all weekend), that means it's already beaten the concurrent records for games like Left 4 Dead 2, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, The Division, FIFA 22, and Borderlands 2.

There's still a fair way to go before it gets anywhere near the top 10, of course; Infinity Ward would need to see numbers of around half a million to make a dent there. But it's no small achievement, not least because this is merely a beta test and represents only those playing on Steam and doesn't account for those playing on console.

It's weekend two of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta - and now PC, PlayStation and Xbox players are all getting stuck in, cheaters have entered the battlefield.

In response, console players are disabling crossplay in a bid to avoid matching up with those on PC, prompting Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward took to social media to promise "action".