Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 4 announced, to start next week

Activision has released details of what players can expect in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 ahead of its start next week.

Amongst the additions for Season 4 are new maps, new operators, and limited time launch modes.

Vondel, the recently-leaked new map, looks to be inspired by Amsterdam and its canal system. Players will be able to dive into the canals or drive across them to move around Vondel. In size, Vondel is somewhere between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

There are six more multiplayer maps which will be available at launch. Showdown and Kunstenaar District return as Core maps and a third, Vondel Waterfront, will be introduced during the mid-season update. Two maps named Mercado and Penthouse will be added for Gunfight, and Mawizeh Marshlands and Akhdar Village for Battle.

A new mode called Lockdown will be available to play at launch for a limited time. Lockdown is based on Hardpoint but players can expect matches to "roughly last about double the time".

Resurgence will also be available for Vondel, and all Resurgence modes will be getting a couple of new features. The first, Dynamic Timers, will automatically adjust the timers when squad members disconnect and rejoin. Vengeance is a new mechanic which will show the direction of the player who killed a teammate, to help you enact your revenge.

Undercover FSB agent Nikto returns as an Operator, and four more new Operators will be introduced throughout the season.

Season 4 patch notes will be published just before the season begins on 14th June.

Players have criticised Activision for the bundles being sold in the game, with many deeming the microtransactions as pay-to-win. Activision has found itself in a rough spot recently, after the UK CMA blocked Microsoft's acquisition of the publisher. Internal reports revealed Activision Blizzard saw a rise in misconduct reports last year due to "greater scrutiny", even if CEO Bobby Kotick doesn't think there's any issues with its workplace culture.