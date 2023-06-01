If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Activision Blizzard says rise in misconduct reports last year due to greater scrutiny

Days after Kotick claimed company had no "systemic issue".

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Activision Blizzard received 114 reports of harassment, discrimination or retaliation by its employees last year, with 29 of these being substantiated by investigators.

In the company's recently released transparency report, which was released into public domain following a request from stockholders (via Axios), Activision Blizzard stated it had taken over three dozen corrective actions as a result of these reports.

These corrective measures included terminating workers for a variety of offences such as using discriminatory language, engaging in physical assault, misgendering others, unwanted advances, retaliation. It also included two cases of non-consensual touching.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Can Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal appeal succeed?

The board noted that greater scrutiny of issues of misconduct can be attributed to this rise in reports, calling it a "sign of a healthy reporting culture and effective training".

"Even one instance of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation is one too many," Activision said in its document.

The news comes just days after Activision Blizzard's controversial boss Bobby Kotick claimed his company had never had a "systemic issue with harassment".

Activision "didn't have any of what were mischaracterisations reported in the media," Kotick claimed. "What we did have was a very aggressive labour movement working hard to try and destabilise the company."

He continued to blame "outside forces" for Activision's poor reputation, adding: "I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you if any of what you read in the inflammatory narrative was truthful."

The past few years have seen multiple sexual harassment allegations and lawsuits filed against the company.

Back in 2021, the State of California sued Activision Blizzard over what it called a "frat boy" culture within the company. Meanwhile, Kotick has repeatedly been accused of turning a blind eye to the issues.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch