Miyamoto explains what Charles Martinet's Mario Ambassador job actually entails

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto has shed more light on Charles Martinet's new role as a Mario Ambassador.

Last month, Nintendo announced that Martinet, the exuberant voice of Mario, will no longer be the English voice actor behind Nintendo's most recognisable mascot, after almost 30 years in the job. Instead, new voice talent will take over this role, starting with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder later this year. Martinet, meanwhile, was announced to be starting a new position as a Mario Ambassador.

Now, in a new video message, both Miyamoto and Martinet have shared more on this new role.

We Played Super Mario Bros. Wonder - new gameplay and impressions!Watch on YouTube

"You always place a priority on spreading joy," Miyamoto said of Martinet. "For all of you watching, please know that in this role Charles will continue to travel around the world and meet fans, performing the familiar voices at events, signing autographs, and enjoying interacting with you all."

Miyamoto said he is grateful for all Martinet has done for Nintendo throughout his career, complimenting his talent, thoughtfulness and even his height. "I remember... you almost hit your head at the entrance of a restaurant at Kyoto," the exec recalled with a smile. "I look forward to seeing you enjoy the moments with Nintendo fans at events all around the world."

Martinet, in turn, said he has been honoured to bring Nintendo's characters to life for all these years. Now, however, he is looking forward to the future.

"All that I'm here to do is to touch your hearts, to make you smile and make you laugh, and bring a little bit of that magic of happiness... I look forward to continuing to bring that joy and help us all remember our innocence and our happiness, and our joy through great games."

Martinet closed by thanking Miyamoto, or 'Papa', before addressing his fans. "I look forward to meeting you at some future events," he said. "Okie-dokie! Let's go! Wa-hoo!"

You can listen to the full message from Miyamoto and Martinet via the post below.

Here's a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet regarding the change of Mario's voice actor, announced on 8/21. pic.twitter.com/4mOpD2Cx3a — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 7, 2023

Earlier this week, Martinet admitted he was still unsure what his new role as a Mario Ambassador actually entailed.

"I'm not retired as it were, I don't know how - but I'm an ambassador and as we step forward into the future I will learn - we'll all learn what exactly that is," Martinet said with good humour when discussing his position at Nintendo.