Charles Martinet still doesn't actually know what a Mario Ambassador is

Mario Ambassador Charles Martinet is still unsure what his new role actually entails.

Last month, Nintendo announced that Martinet, the exuberant voice of Mario, will no longer be the English voice actor behind Nintendo's most recognisable mascot, after almost 30 years in the job.

Instead, it was announced, Martinet will now take on the role of a Mario Ambassador for the company. Nintendo said this new position will see the actor continuing to "travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!" Other than that, it did not go into specifics on the job's actual requirements.

Now it seems Nintendo has also been rather elusive about it all with Martinet himself. Speaking at a recent GalaxyCon Austin panel (thanks, NintendoLife), Martinet admitted he doesn't know what a Mario Ambassador really is.

"I'm not retired as it were, I don't know how - but I'm an ambassador and as we step forward into the future I will learn - we'll all learn what exactly that is," Martinet said with good humour.

"But in the meantime... I'm always an ambassador of Nintendo and Mario and all of these events because I just cherish every moment of it, and I hope your love of the games continues and grows the way mine does, so thank you so much."

Martinet did not take any further questions about his role as a Mario Ambassador after this comment, reiterating he really doesn't know "anything about it". You can see Martinet's full interview in the video below.

Charles Martinet on Mario Ambassadorship [Q&A Panel at Galaxycon Austin 2023].

Elsewhere in Mario news, Nintendo recently gave us a look at its next release in the series, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Here, we got a closer look at the upcoming title's gameplay, including its selection of new forms for Mario and co. These include the already shown elephant form, as well as the game's new Drill and Bubble forms. We also got a peek at Wonder's talking flowers, which Nintendo has said you can mute, but not ignore completely.

Nintendo also revealed its latest Switch OLED model, the very red Mario Red edition.