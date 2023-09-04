Nintendo says you can mute - but not completely ignore - Super Mario Bros. Wonder's talking flowers

Super Mario Bros. Wonder includes chatty flowers which share jokes and useful hints as you pass by - though Nintendo has now confirmed you can put them on mute if you'd prefer.

However, even if you'd prefer to work the game's secrets entirely for yourself, you can't get rid of these flowers' hints completely.

Last week, fans spotted a note on Nintendo's Japanese website which stated that you could pick between different options for the flowers' voice and speech bubbles, raising the possibility you could ignore them completely.

Now, Nintendo has confirmed to Eurogamer the options which will be available to modify those flowers' voices:

Voice On / Text On

Voice On / Text Off

Voice Off / Text On

Therefore, it's not possible to remove both voice and text, but it is possible to have either turned off.

Last week's Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct saw Mario interacting with talking flowers which gave general hints on how to complete a platforming section, and a nudge towards part of a level hidden in the course's background.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder's flowers offer some good advice. | Image credit: Nintendo

I got to play the game back at Gamescom and enjoyed the flowers' rather oddball commentary. Speaking personally, I'd keep their voices (and text) switched on!