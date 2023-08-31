If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo sees red with new Mario Switch OLED

Coming October.

Mario Red Switch Oled
Image credit: Nintendo
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Nintendo has revealed its latest Switch OLED model - the Mario Red edition.

This new console edition is, as you can see in the header image above, very red. It features a little Mario silhouette tucked away on the back corner of the base, as well as some hidden coins inside its back panel.

This new Switch OLED will be available to scoop up from 6th October. While Nintendo hasn't shared specifics yet, it has said to keep an eye out for more information on pre-orders, and presumably a price, "soon".

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct.

Nintendo revealed its latest OLED design during today's Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct.

Here, we got a closer look at the upcoming title's gameplay, including its selection of new forms for Mario and co. These include the already shown elephant form, as well as the game's new Drill and Bubble forms.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to release 20th October. If you are keen, you can pre-order the game now.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch