Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft and PlayStation sign "a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation"

"We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favourite games."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft has reached an agreement to "keep Call of Duty on PlayStation".

In a tweet posted a few moments ago, Spencer said: "We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard."

Newscast: Newscast: Is Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?

"We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favourite games," he added.

No further details were provided, so it remains unclear how long the deal is expected to last.

Yesterday, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had its final attempt to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard denied.

Just hours after US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, who presided over the main case, rejected the FTC's initial motion to appeal against this week's Microsoft and Activision Blizzard ruling, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals similarly shut down a request for emergency relief.

Earlier this week, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority extended its deadline for a final decision on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard takeover bid.

The regulator was expected to formally block the deal - as previously announced - on 18th July, but Microsoft has since submitted a "detailed and complex" proposal with changes in circumstances. As such, the CMA will take another six weeks to consider the new submission, with this revised period ending 29th August.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch