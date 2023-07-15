Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

FTC's final attempt to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has failed

"This brings us another step closer to the finish line."

Microsoft + Activision Blizzard King
Image credit: Microsoft
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has had what may be its final attempt to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard denied.

Just hours after US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, who presided over the main case, rejected the FTC's initial motion to appeal against this week's Microsoft and Activision Blizzard ruling, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had similarly shut down a request for emergency relief.

Newscast: Is Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?

"The motion for injunctive relief is denied," the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals filing states. "The existing briefing schedule remains in effect."

This now means that Microsoft is free to proceed with the takeover in the US, although failure to do so by the end of 18th July will necessitate a renegotiation of the terms of the acquisition with Activision.

"We appreciate the Ninth Circuit's swift response denying the FTC's motion to further delay the deal," Microsoft's vice chair and president, Brad Smith, told The Verge. "This brings us another step closer to the finish line in this marathon of global regulatory reviews."

Yesterday, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority extended its deadline for a final decision on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard takeover bid.

The regulator was expected to formally block the deal - as previously announced - on 18th July, but Microsoft has since submitted a "detailed and complex" proposal with changes in circumstances. As such, the CMA will take another six weeks to consider the new submission, with this revised period ending 29th August.

