Metal Gear Solid Delta's classic visual filter usable with either control style, Konami confirms

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami's forthcoming remake, will have a visual filter to recreate the look of the original game.

On the Xbox podcast, producer Noriaka Okamura discussed more about the game and confirmed the Legacy control style "applies a visual filter to more faithfully recreate the screen look of the original game".

Konami has since confirmed to Eurogamer this visual filter can be applied to either control style, meaning players can use modernised controls with the classic filter. More information is expected soon.

As Metal Gear Solid fan account Perfect Stealth noted on X, this visual filter was hinted at on the Konami website with a short clip for the Legacy Style controls.

While the development team at Konami is using Unreal Engine 5 for high-fidelity graphics (as discussed on the Xbox podcast), fans have criticised the visuals for lacking the same colour palette and tone as the original.

One thread on X uses gifs to directly compare the remake with the original to see the difference.

But is a visual filter enough? While it certainly adds a certain warmth to the graphics, it's unclear if other visual effects used as an artistic choice will be included.

In a video from Konami this week, Okamura asked fans to hold the team to account.

"We want the players to be able to judge for themselves whether this new team is right for the job of keeping Metal Gear going," he said. "So please, keep watching, and keep us honest."

The visual filter is certainly a welcome addition, but I've no doubt passionate fans will continue to share their thoughts.