Fresh gameplay of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

No release for the Virtuous Mission yet.

Close up of Snake, sneaky soldier in camouflage holding up a knife in a jungle, from Metal Gear Solid Delta
Image credit: Konami
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Konami provided a fresh look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater at tonight's Xbox Games Showcase.

After snippets at previous showcases, this new trailer showed off plenty of gameplay of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

However, there's still no release date. Take a look at the trailer below.

Cover image for YouTube videoMETAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER - Official Trailer #1 - Xbox Games Showcase 2024
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Official Trailer #1 - Xbox Games Showcase 2024Watch on YouTube

Dialogue is taken directly from the original and fans will recognise plenty of areas, cutscenes and set pieces, all with vastly improved graphics.

The sunny haze of the original is out and sharpened textures are in.

Plus, a first look at The Boss!

Screenshot of female soldier The Boss from Metal Gear Solid Delta
Image credit: Konami

PlayStation has hinted the game will be released this year, but we don't know for sure. It will release across PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

