Fresh gameplay of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Konami provided a fresh look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater at tonight's Xbox Games Showcase.

After snippets at previous showcases, this new trailer showed off plenty of gameplay of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

However, there's still no release date. Take a look at the trailer below.

Dialogue is taken directly from the original and fans will recognise plenty of areas, cutscenes and set pieces, all with vastly improved graphics.

The sunny haze of the original is out and sharpened textures are in.

Plus, a first look at The Boss!

Image credit: Konami

PlayStation has hinted the game will be released this year, but we don't know for sure. It will release across PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.