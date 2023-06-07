If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like Payday 3 launches in September

Steal a quick look.

Tom Phillips avatar
Tom Phillips
Published on

Payday 3 looks set to arrive on 21st September, according to a new launch date which has leaked online.

The release date for Starbreeze's heist shooter sequel was spotted by Aggiornamenti Lumia, a Twitter account which regularly surfaces listings on the Microsoft Store before they are publicly visible.

It's interesting timing for a Payday 3 launch date to appear - just a day before Summer Games Fest 2023 kicks off in earnest with an announcement-filled livestream. Other events from Xbox, Ubisoft and Capcom are also set to follow in the coming days.

Payday celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Payday 3 will be set in a "living, enormous representation" of New York City, Starbreeze said back in 2021.

Set several years after Payday 2, this follow-up will see the gang brought out of retirement in a changed world - one with "cryptocurrencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role".

It's been a long wait for Payday 3, after a decade of Payday 2 post-launch support and no shortage of trouble for Starbreeze itself.

Here's hoping we get this date locked down for definite as soon as possible.

